Smith (hamstring) will start in right field and bat in the leadoff spot Monday against the Rays.

Smith returns to the lineup following a five-game absence due to the hamstring injury, though it's likely he would have only started in two of those contests with the Orioles facing three left-handed starters during that stretch. The 34-year-old is a strict platoon player, but he hits right-handed pitching well enough to warrant a spot in AL-only leagues and some deeper mixed formats. He's slashing .259/.355/.593 over 31 plate appearances this season and should remain a fixture at the top of the order against righties.