Smith (hamstring) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.

This marks Smith's fourth consecutive absence from the lineup as a result of a hamstring issue. He tested out his hamstring Friday, but it's still unclear when he'll be able get back into the lineup. Craig Gentry will take over in left and bat leadoff against Steven Wright.

