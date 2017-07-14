Play

Orioles' Seth Smith: Rides pine versus lefty

Smith is not starting Friday with southpaw Mike Montgomery on the mound for the Cubs.

As per custom, Joey Rickard will take over in right field with a lefty starting on the opposing hill. Smith, who finished the first half slashing .259/.329/.440 over 65 games will likely be back in the starting lineup Saturday, against right-hander Jake Arrieta.

