Orioles' Seth Smith: Sitting out Sunday
Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
With the Orioles facing a left-handed starter for the second time in the series, Smith will unsurprisingly bow out of the lineup, clearing the way for Mark Trumbo to move over from designated hitter to right field. Look for Smith to rejoin the starting nine at the top of the order for the series opener with Reds on Tuesday, when right-hander Bronson Arroyo is scheduled to take the hill for the opposition.
