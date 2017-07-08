Orioles' Seth Smith: Sitting versus lefty Saturday

Smith is out of the lineup for Saturday's tilt with the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Southpaw Adalberto Mejia is on the rubber for Minnesota, so Smith will head to the bench for the first time in four games. The 34-year-old is mired in a small slump to end the first half of the 2017 campaign, hitting just .182 over the past week. Craig Gentry will take over as the starting right fielder and bat ninth.