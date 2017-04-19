Smith exited Tuesday's game against the Reds early with a strained right hamstring, Rich Dubroff of Press Box Online reports.

Smith was bothered by a hamstring issue this spring, so the diagnosis of another hamstring injury is a bit concerning. He'll likely undergo further tests in the coming days and a clearer picture in regards to the severity of the strain should become available soon.

