Orioles' Seth Smith: Takes seat against southpaw

Smith is not in the lineup Wednesday against Kansas City.

Smith retreats to the bench against left-hander Jason Vargas, while Joey Rickard picks up the start in right. This marks the third time in the past four games that Smith will be out of the lineup.

