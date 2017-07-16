Play

Orioles' Seth Smith: Takes seat Sunday

Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

As per usual, Smith finds himself on the bench with the opposition bringing a lefty (Jose Quintana) to the hill. Smith's absence will open up a spot in right field for Joey Rickard, who is hitting ninth.

