Smith (hamstring) said his hamstring is feeling better and is testing it with running drills Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Smith is not in the lineup for Friday's game, but it seems like he's on the verge of a return to the lineup if his word is true. Friday's test is expected to determine whether or not a DL stint is necessary, so more details about his injury should come out in the coming days.