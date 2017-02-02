Smith will replace Mark Trumbo as the team's starting right fielder for 2017, Buster Onley reports.

Despite being traded by Seattle in part to his defensive deficiencies, Smith will man right field while Trumbo assumes the DH role. The 34-year-old has hit just .208 against lefties over the past three seasons, but the sample size is small (130 at-bats) and it appears Baltimore is willing to give the nine-year veteran a chance to routinely face southpaws. The combination of increased at-bats and the move to hitter-friendly Camden Yards could boost Smith's value on draft day. It would be wise, though, to see how he fares against lefties during the spring as manager Buck Showalter has a number of other options if Smith can't get the job done