Smith was traded to the Orioles for Yovani Gallardo and cash considerations on Friday.

Smith will fill the Orioles' need for a left-handed bat in the outfield and at designated hitter, though he will likely sit regularly against left-handed starters. The signing also throws a wrench in the idea that Mark Trumbo or Pedro Alzarez could return to Baltimore, though the Orioles have found a way to stack power bats in unusual places before. The 34-year-old hit .256/.351/.431 against lefties in 2016, down from his career .827 OPS split.

