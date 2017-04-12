Martis signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Martis spent the past couple seasons in the independent American Association, but he most recently put his talents on display for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic. His five solid relief appearances were evidently enough to warrant a minor-league deal, although he'll need to prove he can handle advanced hitters again after being away from affiliated baseball for a while.

