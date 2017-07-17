Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Activated, optioned to Triple-A
Crichton (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
After Crichton tossed two scoreless innings while making his second rehab appearance with the Orioles' rookie-level Gulf Coast League club Monday, he was given a clean bill of health and cleared to head back to the high minors. The right-hander was sidelined for a little under a month with the strained shoulder.
More News
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Setting out on rehab assignment Monday•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Progressing through throwing program•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Will begin throwing Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Lands on DL•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Recalled from Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Optioned to Norfolk•
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...