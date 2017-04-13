Crichton had his contract purchased from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

In promoting him to their big-league team, Baltimore also added him to their 40-man roster, which they made room for by designating Oliver Drake for assignment. After earning a 3.73 ERA in 72.1 innings with Double-A Bowie in 2016, Crichton has pitched 4.2 innings so far for Triple-A Norfolk this season, posting a 3.86 ERA. He should provide the Orioles with some added depth to a bullpen that has been heavily used as of late.