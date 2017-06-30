Crichton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right shoulder strain.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up on Crichton, but it's apparently serious enough to warrant a trip to the DL. The move is retroactive to June 27, so he'll be eligible to return July 7 if he's ready, though it's very possible the Orioles will hold him out past the All-Star break to allow him to fully recover. Crichton owns a 8.03 ERA and 2.42 WHIP through 12.1 innings of relief this season. Miguel Castro was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding roster move.