Crichton was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

The young reliever was brought up by Baltimore on Thursday, but heads back to the minors without appearing in a game. With Alec Asher getting the call to start Saturday's game against Toronto, Crichton simply became the expendable roster spot. The righty will continue to hone his game at Norfolk and could be in line for another shot at the big leagues in the near future.