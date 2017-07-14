Play

Crichton (shoulder) has had no setbacks through the first week of his throwing program in Sarasota, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

A strained left shoulder sidelined the 25-year-old right-hander on June 30. He's a little behind his bullpen mate Mike Wright, but Crichton is expected to head out on a rehab assignment in the near future. If all goes well, he could be in line to return to a low-leverage role for the Orioles by the end of July.

