Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Saturday's game against the Rays, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Crichton hasn't enjoyed much success at the major-league level this season, surrendering 11 runs over 11.2 innings in seven appearances with the club. He's fared much better with the team's Triple-A affiliate, earning him another promotion to replace Miguel Castro -- who was optioned to Double-A Bowie -- in the Baltimore bullpen.