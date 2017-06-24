Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Recalled from Norfolk
Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Saturday's game against the Rays, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Crichton hasn't enjoyed much success at the major-league level this season, surrendering 11 runs over 11.2 innings in seven appearances with the club. He's fared much better with the team's Triple-A affiliate, earning him another promotion to replace Miguel Castro -- who was optioned to Double-A Bowie -- in the Baltimore bullpen.
More News
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Optioned to Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Called back to majors•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Shuttles back to Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Officially called up to Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: To join O's in Detroit•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Sent to minors•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...