Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Orioles were in need of some more depth in the bullpen with closer Zach Britton (forearm) hitting the disabled list, so Crichton was brought aboard in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old turned in a 3.73 ERA over 72.1 innings with Double-A Bowie last season, but the Orioles aren't expected to count on him for high-leverage innings out of the bullpen in his first taste of the big leagues.
