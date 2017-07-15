Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Setting out on rehab assignment Monday
Crichton (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Monday, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.
The Orioles could be getting some bullpen help in the near future with both Crichton and Mike Wright (shoulder) starting rehab assignments on the same day. Baltimore has yet to announce which level Crichton will be assigned to for the start of his rehab stint, but he'll likely need multiple appearances regardless after missing nearly a month with a shoulder strain. Once healthy, Crichton figures to return to the Baltimore bullpen despite his 8.03 ERA and 2.43 WHIP over 12.3 major league innings this season.
