Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Will begin throwing Wednesday
Crichton (shoulder) will initiate a throwing program Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Crichton hit the disabled list over the weekend with a strained left shoulder, but the fact that he's already set to begin throwing again suggests a long-term absence isn't on the table. He could be a candidate to return from the DL immediately after the All-Star break, though he likely wouldn't be in line for anything more than mop-up work out of the Orioles' bullpen.
