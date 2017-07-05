Crichton (shoulder) will initiate a throwing program Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Crichton hit the disabled list over the weekend with a strained left shoulder, but the fact that he's already set to begin throwing again suggests a long-term absence isn't on the table. He could be a candidate to return from the DL immediately after the All-Star break, though he likely wouldn't be in line for anything more than mop-up work out of the Orioles' bullpen.