Scott was selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday in Miami.

The 22-year-old southpaw has cruised past Eastern League hitters this season, posting a 1.84 ERA with 62 strikeouts through 17 starts (49 innings) with Double-A Bowie. Scott, the O's sixth-round selection in 2014, has jumped up the list of pitching prospects in 2017, and is worthy of monitoring in dynasty formats.