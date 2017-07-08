Orioles' Tanner Scott: Makes it to All-Star Weekend
Scott was selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday in Miami.
The 22-year-old southpaw has cruised past Eastern League hitters this season, posting a 1.84 ERA with 62 strikeouts through 17 starts (49 innings) with Double-A Bowie. Scott, the O's sixth-round selection in 2014, has jumped up the list of pitching prospects in 2017, and is worthy of monitoring in dynasty formats.
More News
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...