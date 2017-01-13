McFarland agreed to a one-year, $685,000 deal with the Orioles on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The Orioles will bring back the lefty long reliever on a discount for 2017. McFarland was shuttled between Triple-A Norfolk and the Orioles in the early portion of the season before suffering a knee injury shortly before the All-Star break. He was not particularly sharp during his stops with the Orioles, however, notching a 6.93 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP over 24.2 innings. Aside from closer Zach Britton, the Orioles only have Jayson Aquino in the bullpen in terms of left-handed options, which aids McFarland's chances at breaking camp with the team.