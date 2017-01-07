Haley signed a minor league contract with the Orioles on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline reports.

The former Pittsburgh farmhand joined the Orioles organization Saturday after nearly making the Pirates' Opening Day roster in 2016. The 26-year-old worked a 5.76 ERA over 45.1 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis last season. With the Orioles' bullpen mostly set at the major league level, Haley will likely remain at Double-A Bowie or Triple-A Norfolk in 2017.