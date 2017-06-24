Orioles' Trey Mancini: Blasts 13th bomb Saturday
Mancini went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBI against the Rays on Saturday.
Mancini blasted his 13th home run of the year as part of a four-run seventh inning, helping to lead the Orioles to a road win. In his first full season, he's slashing an outstanding .322/.368/.580.
