Mancini could still make the Orioles' roster, despite the acquisition of Seth Smith and signing of Mark Trumbo, Peter Schmuck of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Mancini, who was in line for the designated hitter role in 2017, now finds himself displaced following Baltimore's most recent additions. He boasts solid plate skills, particularly against left-handed pitching (.283/.359/.442 in Triple-A). Nonetheless, it's likely Mancini will begin the season in the minors in order for him to continue to get everyday at-bats.