Mancini went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a run in a 10-2 drubbing of the Rangers on Wednesday.

He drove in all three with his bases-loaded triple, which capped off the scoring for Baltimore. A solid hitter throughout his career in the minors, Mancini has exploded onto the scene in his first MLB campaign, propping up many a fantasy team that was lucky enough to snag him off the waiver wire. He's now tallied 50 RBI to go with 15 homers and a shiny .309 batting average -- numbers that play in all formats.