Orioles' Trey Mancini: Drives home three in rout of Rangers
Mancini went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a run in a 10-2 drubbing of the Rangers on Wednesday.
He drove in all three with his bases-loaded triple, which capped off the scoring for Baltimore. A solid hitter throughout his career in the minors, Mancini has exploded onto the scene in his first MLB campaign, propping up many a fantasy team that was lucky enough to snag him off the waiver wire. He's now tallied 50 RBI to go with 15 homers and a shiny .309 batting average -- numbers that play in all formats.
More News
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Lashes pair of doubles Thursday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers again Sunday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Blasts 13th bomb Saturday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Reaches double-digit homers•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Powers O's to win Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....