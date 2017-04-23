Mancini went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's win over Boston.

With a 1.183 OPS and eight home runs over 52 career plate appearances, Mancini is proving to be a strong virtual option when in the lineup. His production warrants more consistent at-bats, and he's already locked into the order against southpaws. Young hitters typically endure plenty of peaks and valleys while acclimatizing to the highest level, and an inconsistent role can exacerbate that, but Mancini is still an intriguing candidate for deep settings and daily contests.