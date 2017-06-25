Mancini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Mancini also homered Saturday, and he's now up to a rock-solid season of 14 bombs, 43 RBI and 28 runs with a .321/.366/.589 slash line. The youngster has been especially hot of late with seven homers and 18 RBI over his past 19 games, and he's locked into a ripe spot in the lineup to continue driving in runs. Mancini's fantasy value is on the rise.