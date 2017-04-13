Mancini got the start in left field Wednesday and went 2-for-3 with a walk and two home runs, a three-run blast and a solo shot, in a 12-5 win over the Red Sox.

The O's bats brought the thunder Wednesday, homering five times in the first three innings, and it was the rookie Mancini leading the way. The home runs were his first of the season, and while the 25-year-old hasn't been a regular member of Baltimore's starting lineup so far, Wednesday's power display should earn Mancini some more at-bats in the short term.