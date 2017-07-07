Mancini went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs in Thursday's loss to the Twins.

Both of Mancini's doubles were of the leadoff variety, which led to two of the Orioles' four runs on Thursday. He did squander a key opportunity in the seventh inning, however, as he grounded out with the bases loaded to end the frame. Still, Mancini has shown to be one of the more consistent hitters in baseball with runners in scoring position prior to that groundout as he entered that at-bat hitting .408 in those situations according to MASN's Roch Kubatko. He'll continue to see regular playing time at first base in Chris Davis' absence and will likely shift back to an outfield role upon Davis' return.