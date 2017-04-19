Mancini is starting in left field and leading off Wednesday against the Reds.

Mancini is off to a scorching start to the season, and given the matchup against lefty Amir Garrett, it is not surprising to see Mancini leading off. He crushes lefties, and given his placement in the lineup, he should be a pretty popular play in DFS contests. Seth Smith (hamstring) is sidelined for now, so Mancini could see regular starts going forward, at least in the short term.