Mancini went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's slugfest victory over the Blue Jays.

Mancini's effort pushed him into the team's top spot in homers (four) and RBI (nine). He's slashing .364/.417/.955 through seven games and 22 at-bats this season. Thus far, the 25-year-old has translated his minor-league power to the big leagues without a problem, and Mancini has jumped out of the gate strong in the chase for Rookie of the Year honors.