Orioles' Tyler Wilson: Optioned to Triple-A
Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
The Orioles needed a fresh arm in the bullpen, so Jayson Aquino, who was slated to start Thursday for Norfolk, was recalled to serve as the long man out of the big-league bullpen in the short term. Wilson just pitched two innings in Tuesday's game, so he was going to be unavailable in the short term, but he will likely be back up in the big-league bullpen before too long.
