Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Blanks Jays through eight
Jimenez (3-3) pitched eight scoreless innings with eight strikeouts during Thursday's win over Toronto. He allowed just two hits and a walk.
The veteran allowed nine runs through 2.1 innings to Tampa Bay in his last outing, so this was certainly an impressive rebound, albeit against a reeling offense. The Blue Jays scored just five runs through the three-game series, after all. Still, Jimenez's showing provides a glimmer of hope that he can be a serviceable fantasy asset again. He takes a 6.48 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 into his next projected start against Milwaukee at Miller Park.
More News
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Pasted for nine runs Friday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Allows just two through seven innings in win•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Tabbed for Sunday start•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Impressive in relief Thursday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Moved to bullpen•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: No longer starting Sunday•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...