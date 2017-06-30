Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Blanks Jays through eight

Jimenez (3-3) pitched eight scoreless innings with eight strikeouts during Thursday's win over Toronto. He allowed just two hits and a walk.

The veteran allowed nine runs through 2.1 innings to Tampa Bay in his last outing, so this was certainly an impressive rebound, albeit against a reeling offense. The Blue Jays scored just five runs through the three-game series, after all. Still, Jimenez's showing provides a glimmer of hope that he can be a serviceable fantasy asset again. He takes a 6.48 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 into his next projected start against Milwaukee at Miller Park.