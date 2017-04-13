Jimenez coughed up five runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Wednesday to take a no-decision in a 12-5 win over the Red Sox. He struck out one.

Despite being staked to a 9-0 lead by the middle of the third inning, Jimenez couldn't last long enough to pick up what should have been an easy win, throwing 104 pitches (67 strikes) before being lifted in the fifth. The veteran righty now has an ugly 10.38 ERA through his first two starts of the season, and if he can't even provide the Orioles with quality innings, the team may have to look at other options for his rotation spot. Jimenez's next start is scheduled for Tuesday in Cincinnati.