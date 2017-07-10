Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Carried by offense in Sunday's win

Jimenez (4-4) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts over five innings in Sunday's win over the Twins.

Jimenez was handed a 5-0 lead after the top of the second inning only to give up four runs in the bottom of the frame. He was able to hold Minnesota off from there, with a four-run explosion in the top of the fifth helping cement the veteran's fourth win. Jimenez's bloated 4.52 BB/9 has led to a 6.67 ERA while usually preventing him from working deep into games. Use him next Sunday against the Cubs at your own risk.

