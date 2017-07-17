Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Crushed by Cubs on Sunday
Jimenez (4-5) was crushed in Sunday's loss to the Cubs, allowing six runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out two over just 3.2 innings.
After a smooth first inning, Jimenez was popped for four runs on six hits -- including three straight doubles to open the frame -- in the second. His 11 hits allowed were just one shy of tying a career high, and the righty failed to get past the fifth inning for the fourth time in five starts. Jimenez's rebound effort won't be much easier, as he's slated to make his next start Friday against Houston.
