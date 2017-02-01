Jimenez believes the key to his 2017 success will be the ability to stay consistent on the hill, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Jimenez's ERA was above 7.20 in three of the six months last season. In each of the other months, the veteran posted an ERA below 3.95, including a season-best 2.31 mark in September. Prior to the All-Star break, Jimenez owned a 7.38 ERA over 81.2 innings while opposing hitters tagged him for a .320 BAA. The right-hander bounced back with a 2.82 ERA while holding opponents to a .183 average over 60.2 innings after the Midsummer Classic. The Orioles deployed a six-man rotation to end 2016, but with Yovani Gallardo dealt to Seattle in the offseason, Jimenez appears in line for more work in 2017.