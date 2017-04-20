Jimenez (1-0) tossed 7.2 shutout innings in Cincinnati on Wednesday, giving up two hits and four walks while striking out three in a 2-0 win.

After giving up five runs in each of his first two starts, Jimenez got some extra rest ahead of this one, as he last pitched April 12. It seemingly paid off, as he delivered one of his "Good Ubaldo" outings. Those who've owned Jimenez in fantasy know that he only has two modes: Good Ubaldo and Bad Ubaldo. He's been on the bad side more often than not over the past few seasons, so it's not wise to rely on him in the virtual realm these days.