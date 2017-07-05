Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Lit up on July 4th in Milwaukee

Jimenez (3-4) pitched five innings, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee.

Jimenez followed up his eight scoreless innings in Toronto by allowing three home runs for the first time since 2015. The veteran couldn't keep the ball down, allowing the Brewers to put on a July 4 fireworks show for the home crowd. Jimenez's control issues had him removed after just 82 pitches, and left the righty with a 6.64 ERA to take in Sunday's start against Minnesota.