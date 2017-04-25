Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Makes early exit Monday versus Rays
Jimenez allowed three runs on three hits and five walks across just 3.1 innings en route to a no-decision Monday against the Rays. He struck out three.
Jimenez struggled mightily to find the strike zone, throwing just 45 percent of his pitches for strikes while walking half as many batters as he recorded outs. His downfall came in the fourth inning, when he walked four men total and allowed a bases-loaded double to Shane Peterson before his removal with just one out. Jimenez delivered a gem in his previous outing, but all in all it has been a substandard start to the season and he will drag a 5.95 ERA into Sunday's matchup with the Yankees.
More News
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Has 'Good Ubaldo' day•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Can't escape fifth inning again Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Inefficient in first start of year•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Spring struggles continue•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Works three scoreless innings•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Tosses two frames in spring debut•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...