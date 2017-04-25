Jimenez allowed three runs on three hits and five walks across just 3.1 innings en route to a no-decision Monday against the Rays. He struck out three.

Jimenez struggled mightily to find the strike zone, throwing just 45 percent of his pitches for strikes while walking half as many batters as he recorded outs. His downfall came in the fourth inning, when he walked four men total and allowed a bases-loaded double to Shane Peterson before his removal with just one out. Jimenez delivered a gem in his previous outing, but all in all it has been a substandard start to the season and he will drag a 5.95 ERA into Sunday's matchup with the Yankees.