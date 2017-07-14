Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Tabbed as No.3 starter coming out of break

Jimenez will start the Orioles' third game coming out of the All-Star break when they host the Cubs, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

He'll be opposed on the hill by Jose Quintana, who will be making his Cubs debut Sunday. Jimenez stumbled a bit heading into the break as he failed to make it out of the fifth inning in three of his last four starts. He notched a 7.97 ERA in that stretch, and even that number is significantly aided by a scoreless outing over 8.0 innings against Toronto.