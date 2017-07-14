Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Tabbed as No.3 starter coming out of break
Jimenez will start the Orioles' third game coming out of the All-Star break when they host the Cubs, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.
He'll be opposed on the hill by Jose Quintana, who will be making his Cubs debut Sunday. Jimenez stumbled a bit heading into the break as he failed to make it out of the fifth inning in three of his last four starts. He notched a 7.97 ERA in that stretch, and even that number is significantly aided by a scoreless outing over 8.0 innings against Toronto.
More News
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Carried by offense in Sunday's win•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Lit up on July 4th in Milwaukee•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Blanks Jays through eight•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Pasted for nine runs Friday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Allows just two through seven innings in win•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Tabbed for Sunday start•
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...