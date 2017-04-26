Jimenez will start Saturday in New York, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

It was thought that Jimenez would start Sunday if the Orioles stayed with a five-man rotation, but they will instead take advantage of off days to go with a four-man rotation with the hope of activating Chris Tillman on May 2. Jimenez will face Michael Pineda in the contest.

