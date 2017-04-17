Nuno was less than impressive in an inning of work Sunday, allowing two hits (including a home run) on two hits against Toronto.

Luckily for Nuno, his ninth-inning appearance Sunday came with an 11-2 lead in hand, so the Orioles didn't suffer because of his lackluster effort. The left-hander has looked shaky over his past two outings, needing a combined 50 pitches to get just six outs. Nuno's role in the bullpen is far from cemented, so the 29-year-old will need to show improvement sooner rather than later if he's going to stick around with the big-league club.