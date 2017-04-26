Miley (1-1) gave up two runs on four hits and six walks over seven innings in Tuesday's loss to Tampa Bay. He struck out eight.

Amazingly, that wasn't even Miley's season-high walk total -- he issued seven in his season debut against the Yankees. Yet in his other two starts, Miley's walked one batter, total. It all adds up to a 2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB over 26 innings to start the year. While his ratios are sure to regress, Miley has certainly earned some attention with his sharp increase in strikeouts.