Miley (4-8) allowed seven runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings to take the loss on Saturday against the Cubs.

Miley gave up just a single run over the first three innings, but fell apart in the fourth and fifth frames, leading to his eighth loss of the season. As the owner of a 5.40 ERA, he's a difficult player to use with much confidence in fantasy leagues. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Rangers.