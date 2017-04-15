Miley (1-0) allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out eight Blue Jays in Friday's win.

After walking seven batters and showing a complete lack of control against the Yankees five days ago, Miley apparently found his command during the subsequent off days. Friday, the left-hander issued zero free passes while striking out eight or more for the seventh time in his career. There were a few bumps early in the contest against the Jays, but the 30-year-old looked strong overall and gave his owners a reason to be optimistic moving forward. Miley will take the ball next in Cincinnati on Thursday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories