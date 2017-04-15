Miley (1-0) allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out eight Blue Jays in Friday's win.

After walking seven batters and showing a complete lack of control against the Yankees five days ago, Miley apparently found his command during the subsequent off days. Friday, the left-hander issued zero free passes while striking out eight or more for the seventh time in his career. There were a few bumps early in the contest against the Jays, but the 30-year-old looked strong overall and gave his owners a reason to be optimistic moving forward. Miley will take the ball next in Cincinnati on Thursday.