Although a post All-Star rotation hasn't been made official, manager Buck Showalter expects Miley to start Saturday against the Cubs, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Miley's first half was a tale of two worlds, as he maintained a 2.82 ERA through 11 games, then imploded for a 9.64 mark in his last seven starts. Drawing the World Series champions in the first game back from break is not ideal, but Miley has had success against some good lineups this year.