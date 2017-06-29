Orioles' Wade Miley: Falls to Jays on Wednesday
Miley (3-6) gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks over five innings while striking out five in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays.
His early-season success is now a distant memory, as Miley has given up at least four runs in six of his last seven starts to leave him saddled with a 4.54 ERA. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing Monday on the road against the Brewers.
