Miley (3-6) gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks over five innings while striking out five in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

His early-season success is now a distant memory, as Miley has given up at least four runs in six of his last seven starts to leave him saddled with a 4.54 ERA. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing Monday on the road against the Brewers.